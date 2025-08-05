Bearcats WR Cyrus Allen Part of 'Hungry' New Group of Pass Catchers
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is essentially replacing its entire receiving production total from one season ago, and incoming Texas A&M transfer Cyrus Allen is tasked with helping pick up some of that slack.
Tight end Joe Royer is the only player who was top-five in receiving yards for UC last season that's back on the roster. It's led to a completely different feel in the receiver room.
"It's a group thing," Allen told me recently about how the unit is competing in a new hierarchy. "Knowing that we are a new group and we are coming in from last year. We're all hungry, and we've got a point to prove. We just want to be the best in everything, and we are very intentional with our practice every day."
Allen comes to Cincinnati for his final college season after playing at A&M and Louisiana Tech. He caught 18 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown at A&M this past season after hauling in 46 passes for 778 yards and four TDs at Louisiana Tech in 2023.
Allen figures to bounce between the outside and slot positions for Cincinnati's offense. He has extensive experience playing all over the formation in his career.
