Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Favorites Over West Virginia
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football is a 3.5-point favorite against West Virginia next Saturday in their penultimate game at Nippert Stadium in 2024.
The Bearcats are looking to bounce back from the 34-23 road result against Colorado last week. They are now 4-3-1 against the spread this season, while the Mountaineers enter the game 3-5 against the spread but 2-1 on the road.
The Bearcats took a beat-down from the Mountaineers on the road last season and want to capture bowl eligibility with a win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
