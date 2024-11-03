All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Favorites Over West Virginia

UC is looking to secure bowl eligibility.

Russ Heltman

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football is a 3.5-point favorite against West Virginia next Saturday in their penultimate game at Nippert Stadium in 2024.

The Bearcats are looking to bounce back from the 34-23 road result against Colorado last week. They are now 4-3-1 against the spread this season, while the Mountaineers enter the game 3-5 against the spread but 2-1 on the road.

The Bearcats took a beat-down from the Mountaineers on the road last season and want to capture bowl eligibility with a win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

