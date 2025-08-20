Former Cincinnati Bearcats Football Star Jowon Briggs Traded To New NFL Team
CINCINNATI — A former Bearcat in the NFL just got traded. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jowon Briggs is headed to the New York Jets along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth in next year's draft.
"Browns agreed to trade DT Jowon Briggs and a 2026 7th-round pick to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick," Schefter posted on X.
The Browns selected Briggs in last year's NFL Draft as a seventh-round pick. He eventually made it onto the active roster in a more permanent stint in December and could be a factor for the 2025 Jets team.
Briggs posted 13 tackles and one fumble recovery across six appearances for Cleveland as a rookie.
The longtime staple in Cincinnati's defensive line came over from Virginia as a transfer in 2021 and instantly impacted the program. He was one of four 2023 team captains en route to posting 27 tackles with six tackles for loss and two sacks over 12 starts at defensive end. He was named All-Big 12 honorable mention that season.
He reunites with Sauce Gardner in New York as members of the 2021 playoff team
