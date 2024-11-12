Joe Royer Preaches Confidence in Bowl Pursuit, Brendan Sorsby Following West Virginia Loss
CINCINNATI — Joe Royer is confident in his team and teammates entering Cincinnati Football's final three games of the season with the Bearcats needing just one win to notch a bowl berth.
Royer discussed the opportunity on Tuesday.
"It would mean a lot to get this program back to a bowl game, and double the win category from last year," Royer noted. "Yeah, that's what we're working for. And I think everyone's kind of on board for, that's what we want and that's what we're going to work for so I think we'll accomplish it for sure."
Royer has been one of the best tight ends in the country from a passing production standpoint this season. He ranks eighth on Cincinnati's offense with a 72.4 overall grade and has caught 40 passes for 469 yards and three touchdowns.
One of his best friends, Brendan Sorsby, has been the connector on all those stats and he was impressed with how Sorsby handled his rough performance on Saturday.
"He didn't bat an eye," Royer said about UC's quarterback amidst a three-turnover performance. "Can't put that all on him. He's just trying to make plays, and I'll ride for him any day. But yeah, he still had a positive mindset Saturday, when all that was going on, and even throughout this week, he's good, he'll be fine, and we'll be ready to go on Saturday.
