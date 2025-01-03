All Bearcats

Look: Corey Kiner Officially Accepts 2025 NFL Combine Invite

The former Bearcats' rusher is trying to break into the league.

Russ Heltman

Nov 16, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) runs for a first down against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. The Iowa State Cyclones won the game 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) runs for a first down against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. The Iowa State Cyclones won the game 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has its latest star running back alum headed to the NFL Combine in February. Corey Kiner officially accepted his invite on Friday for the event in front of all the key NFL figures.

Kiner also officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft as a fringe pick last month. He is currently ranked 318th on the consensus big board as of this writing.

Kiner was one of the most prolific running backs in team history, rushing for 2,562 yards and 14 touchdowns at Cincinnati on 5.4 yards per carry. He is also playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 30, 2025 to showcase his skills.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Bringing In Wisconsin Running Back Tawee Walker For Visit

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 70-67 Against Kansas State to Open Big 12 Action

'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins

Look: Cincinnati Offers Oregon Edge Rusher Emar'rion Winston in Transfer Portal

Look: Cincinnati Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll Despite Zero-Game Week

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Non-Conference Closing Victory Over Grambling State

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Destroys Grambling State to Close Non-Conference Play

Watch: Jerome Ford Scores Touchdown in Cincinnati, Salutes Bearcats With Celebration

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Wearing Alternate Uniforms Against Dayton

Report: Cincinnati Hiring LSU's Eddie Hicks as Cornerbacks Coach

Report: Cincinnati Adds Safeties Coach From FCS Ranks in Samford's Adam Braithwaite

Watch: Josh Whyle Scores First Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season

Look: Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Colorado State Wide Receiver

Look: Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Buys Round of Drinks For UC Fans Following Crosstown Shootout Win

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Survives Bad Shooting Day in 68-65 Win Over Xavier

Cincinnati Lands Third Transfer of 2024 Winter Cycle in Old Dominion's Jaylon White

Joe Royer Returning to Cincinnati For 2025 Season

Report: Scott Satterfield Replacing Kerry Coombs as Cornerbacks/Special Teams Coach

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football