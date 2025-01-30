Look: Former UC Football Star Luke Kandra Invited to 2025 NFL Combine
CINCINNATI — Luke Kandra is headed to the NFL Combine next month.
He announced the news on his Instagram Tuesday night. Kandra excelled at Cincinnati over the last two years and has a good chance of getting drafted during the first four rounds of the NFL Draft this April. The guard posted a 76.1 PFF grade this past season and an 81.5 grade in 2023.
He is currently the consensus 162nd-best player on the consensus big board.
