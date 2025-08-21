New Cincinnati Bearcats OT Joe Cotton Details First Fall Camp At UC
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats offensive tackle Joe Cotton just wrapped up his first fall camp with the program asall focus shifts to Nebraska preparation with a week to go before kicking off the 2025 season.
Cotton brings multiple years of starting experience over from South Dakota as one of the best offensive tackles at the FCS level across that time. He was getting interest from schools like Wisconsin and Texas A&M before picking UC.
ESPN ranked him as the 81st best transfer in the 2025 cycle.
"Just the love and the want that I felt from the school. I mean, just I got messages from a lot of players on the team," Cotton said about why he picked Cincinnati. "Jack [Griffith] was calling me, messaging me all the time. I went on some calls with Gavin [Gerhardt], and they were just the most consistent school. And then my family and I came here. Obviously, it was our first visit, and we planned on going to more but we got to the city of Cincinnati, it was everything that we wanted, and more. I mean, it checked off all the boxes."
Check out the full conversation with the South Dakota transfer below:
