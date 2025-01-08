Report: Cincinnati Football Welcoming Highly-Coveted Transfer Tackle Conner Moore in For Visit
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are welcoming a big-time offensive tackle transfer talent for a visit this week. 247Sport's Chris Hummer reported Cincinnati has a meeting lined up with Montana State All-American left tackle Conner Moore.
The 6-5, 310-pound FCS talent has two years of eligibility left after just entering the transfer portal today following his team's appearance in the FCS National Championship game.
Moore started 16 games this past season and tallied a whopping 904 snaps at the left tackle spot. He is arguably the best available tackle in the portal and would be a huge addition to Nic Cardwell's group after earning a 76.7 PFF grade in 2024.
It's Moore's first visit, a huge position for landing players out of the portal
