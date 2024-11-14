Breaking: The DC Defenders are signing QB Emory Jones, per @uflanalyst.@eXjones6 threw for over 7,000 yards & 51 TD's across his college career. Recently had a stint with the Ravens.



The Jalan McClendon trade makes even more sense now. @XFLDefenders with a big pickup. #UFL pic.twitter.com/tY4Zh95z6H