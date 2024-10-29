All Bearcats

Report: West Virginia Making Coaching Change Ahead of Bearcats Matchup

Cincinnati is projected to win.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (8) catches a pass as West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. (11) defends in the second quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va.
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (8) catches a pass as West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. (11) defends in the second quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's next football opponent is making a change at defensive coordinator. 247Sports's Matt Zenitz reported that West Virginia is "expected to part ways" with DC Jordan Lesley.

The Mountaineers rank 95th nationally in scoring defense (28.4 PPG allowed) this season. It follows UCF firing their defensive coordinator, Ted Roof, this week in a series of Big 12 shakeups. WVU is reportedly rolling with LBs coach Jeff Koonz as the new DC.

ESPN's FPI gives Cincinnati a 60.3% chance to beat West Virginia at home next weekend amidst a big change from the Mountaineers.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

