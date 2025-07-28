Scott Satterfield and More Discuss First Day of 2025 Cincinnati Bearcats Football Fall Camp
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield and the rest of the UC football team wrapped up Day 1 of fall camp on Monday.
Satterfield is the 43rd head coach at UC and holds an 84-64 career record (.568) over 12 seasons at Cincinnati, Louisville, and Appalachian State.
In 2024, Cincinnati averaged 420.6 yards per game (36th nationally), with Corey Kiner posting a 1,000-yard rushing season, Luke Kandra earning All-American status again at guard, and tight end Joe Royer breaking Travis Kelce’s school record for receptions by a tight end (50).
First-year quarterback Brendan Sorsby has become a big-time leader under Satterfield's watch and is the only FBS quarterback to record a 425-yard passing game and a 125-yard rushing game in the same season. He finished 2024 as one of only four talents nationally with at least 2,800 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and nine rushing scores on the season.
The team went through a roughly two-hour session in the woods of Indiana as they continue preparations for the 2025 season. Satterfield, and Royer spoke with the media after the session and updated everyone on a summer field with changes for the program.
