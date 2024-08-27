Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Availability as First Game Approaches
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati head football coach Scott Satterfield offered the latest injury update surrounding Dontay Corleone Tuesday as Cincinnati hopes to get him back to full availability soon.
Corleone has worked in seven-on-seven drills but has not done full contact in a team setting since getting diagnosed with blood clots in June.
"No, still don't know," Satterfield said to the media. "We'll take Dontay day-by-day. As you guys know, he's been here all summer working out with the guys and the team, and he's gotten himself in great shape. The only thing he hasn't done is 11-on-11 work. And so, again, that remains to be seen as soon as our doctors cut him loose to play. We'll play him. So, we're still sitting there waiting."
Corleone is a massive fulcrum piece in Cincinnati's 2024 trajectory. They'll likely need him back by at least the start of conference play to help buoy a rushing defense with much to prove this season. UC had one of the worst 2023 run defenses of any power-conference team (5.35 yards per carry allowed, 128th nationally, 176.9 rush yards per game allowed, 111th).
Factor in the loss of Jalen Hunt for the season, and the middle of Cincinnati's front is in rough shape with few proven names to fill in right now.
"We got a lot of guys that will play up front, but I think Cam (Roetherford) has had a really good camp. He doesn't always go the right way every time, because he's still learning the system, but he does a great job of putting pressure in the pocket. (Kamari) Burns brings (something) a little bit different to me. Burns is extremely quick up front, and it has caused some problems there for our offensive line at times. Harris Adams is another guy who's a little bit different. He's a bigger guy. I feel like he can plug the gaps and really create some push, particularly on third down and goal line. So we're going to rotate those guys and keep them fresh, and hopefully they're making plays."
