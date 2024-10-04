Central Florida Star Byron Threats Transferring, Won't Play Against Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 7
Good news for the Bearcats.
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have a bye this week, before facing the UCF Knights in Week 7.
Cincinnati won't have to deal with a familiar face. Defensive back Bryon Threats plans to redshirt this season and transfer according to Pete Thamel.
Threats spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career in Cincinnati, making 19 starts and helping the Bearcats make the College Football Playoff.
Now he does his former team a solid by transferring, which means Scott Satterfield's club won't have to worry about him on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Published |Modified