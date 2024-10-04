All Bearcats

Central Florida Star Byron Threats Transferring, Won't Play Against Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 7

Good news for the Bearcats.

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryon Threats (10) tackles Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) on a fourth-down play in the second quarter during a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryon Threats (10) tackles Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) on a fourth-down play in the second quarter during a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have a bye this week, before facing the UCF Knights in Week 7.

Cincinnati won't have to deal with a familiar face. Defensive back Bryon Threats plans to redshirt this season and transfer according to Pete Thamel.

Threats spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career in Cincinnati, making 19 starts and helping the Bearcats make the College Football Playoff.

Now he does his former team a solid by transferring, which means Scott Satterfield's club won't have to worry about him on Saturday, Oct. 12.

