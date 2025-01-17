Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Offers Multiple Local Talents
CINCINNATI — The football recruiting trail is picking up some steam as the new year gets older. We start the Recruiting Roundup with an offer for three-star 2026 North Cross School (Virginia) cornerback Jaziel Hart.
According to On3, Hart is the 767th-ranked player nationally and the 53rd-best cornerback.
The 6-foot, 169-pound talent holds 15-plus offers from schools like Indiana and Liberty. Check out his highlights here.
We move to an offer for 2027 Anderson (Ohio) cornerback Ashton Allston.
There are no official rankings for most players in the 2027 class but he figures to be one of the best talents in Ohio based on offers from Michigan, Michigan State and others.
Check out the 5-11, 165-pound talents highlights here.
Cincinnati also offered three-star 2026 Elder linebacker Derek Uran.
According to 247Sports, Uran is the 59th-best linebacker nationally and the 43rd-best player in Ohio. The 6-2, 195-pound thumper holds four other offers from schools like Central Michigan and Toledo.
Check out his highlights here.
Next is an offer for three-star 2026 Beech (Tennessee) offensive tackle Jack Fuchs.
According to 247Sports, Fuchs is the 424th-best player nationally and the 33rd-best offensive tackle.
The 6-6, 280-pound talent holds 12 other offers from schools like Arkansas and Kansas. Check out his highlights here.
We flip to an offer for three-star 2026 running back Li'Darious Pryor out of Evans (Florida).
According to 247Sports, Pryor is the 67th-best running back nationally and the 88th-best player in Florida. The 5-11, 205-pound talent holds 15 offers from schools like App State and Florida Atlantic.
Check out his highlights here.
We close with a local offer to three-star 2026 tight end PJ Macfarlane out of Lakota East (Ohio).
According to 247Sports, Macfarlane is the 34th-best tight end nationally and the 25th-best player in Ohio.
The 6-5, 205-pound talent holds 11 other offers from schools like Illinois and Kentucky. Check out his highlights here.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Three Man Weave: Simas Lukošius' Heroics Lift Cincinnati Over Colorado 68-62
Look: Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Makes Naismith Midseason National Team
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 68-62 Win Over Colorado
The Athletic Names Jizzle James Among NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Bearcats Losing Streak Moves Them Out of Field For First Time This Season
Cincinnati Boosts Rushing Attack With Wisconsin Transfer Running Back Tawee Walker
Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Middle Tennessee State Transfer Safety Xavier Williams
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Falls Out of Latest AP Poll
ESPN Names Scott Satterfield to Way-Too-Early Coaching Hot Seat List
Watch: Ivan Pace Jr. Makes Big Play Against Lions in Regular-Season Finale
Cincinnati Adds Commitment From Virginia Tech Edge Rusher C.J. McCray
Watch: Alec Pierce Catches Deep Touchdown on Final Day of NFL Regular Season
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands New Mexico Transfer Safety Tayden Barnes Entering Weekend
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Promotes Assistant Coach Cort Braswell to Assistant Defensive Coordinator Role
Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 70-67 Against Kansas State to Open Big 12 Action
'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins
Look: Cincinnati Offers Oregon Edge Rusher Emar'rion Winston in Transfer Portal
Look: Cincinnati Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll Despite Zero-Game Week
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Non-Conference Closing Victory Over Grambling State
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk