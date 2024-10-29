All Bearcats

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers 2026 Three-Star QB Bowe Bentley

Cincinnati is entering its final bye week of the season.

Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats helmets on the ground during the game against Tulane Green Wave during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — It's time for another Recruiting Roundup as Cincinnati Football gets healthy across their second bye week. We start with an offer for three-star 2026 quarterback Bowe Bentley out of Celina (Texas).

According to 247Sports, Bentley is the 19th-best QB nationally and the 39th-best player in Texas.

He holds five offers from schools like North Texas and Boston College.

Next is an offer for unranked 2026 offensive tackle Kamari Blair out of Clarksville (Tennessee).

He is not ranked on a major service and holds other offers from New Mexico State, Vanderbilt, and a few more. Check out his highlights here.

Rolling to an unranked offer for 2026 defensive tackle Jamir Perez out of Glenville (Ohio).

He is not ranked on a major service and holds one other offer from Troy. Check out his highlights here.

We close with an offer for unranked 2026 linebacker Terry Wiggins out of Coatesville (Pennsylvania).

He is not ranked on a major service and holds six offers from schools like Maryland and Penn State. Check out his highlights here.

