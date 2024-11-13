Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Travis Johnson
CINCINNATI — Football offers have been flowing in recent days, prompting a new Recruiting Roundup. We start with an offer for three-star 2025 cornerback Jamari Johnson out of Pell City (Alabama).
According to 247Sports, Johnson is the 152nd-ranked cornerback nationally and the 65th-best player in Alabama.
The 6-foot, 155-pound playmaker holds three other offers, and this is his first power conference offer. Check out his highlights here.
Next is an offer for unranked 2026 Spring Mills (West Virginia) tight end Xavier Anderson.
This is Anderson's first power conference offer sitting at 6-6, 185 pounds. Check out his highlights here following another offer from Liberty.
Rolling to an offer for three-star 2026 cornerback Kennedi Bailey out of Thomson (Georgia).
Rivals is the only site rating him right now, but the 6-3, 165-pound talent does hold 13 total offers from schools like Arkansas and Georgia Tech. Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati also offered four-star 2026 wide receiver Travis Johnson out of Oscar Smith (Virginia).
According to 247Sports, Johnson is the 123rd-ranked player nationally and the 18th-best wide receiver. The 6-3, 165-pound talent holds 23 offers from schools like Auburn and Duke.
Check out his highlights here.
We shift focus to an offer for three-star 2026 wide receiver Tyran Evans out of William Amos Hough (North Carolina).
According to 247Sports, Evans is the 483rd-ranked player nationally and the 73rd-best wide receiver. The 6-3, 170-pound talent holds 17 offers from schools like Florida and East Carolina.
Check out his highlights here.
We close with an offer for unranked 2026 offensive tackle Solomon Mathis out of Hephzibah (Georgia).
This is the 6-5, 285-pound tackle's first power conference offer. Check out his highlights here.
