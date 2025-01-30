Thankful for the amazing season after transferring to @nrcafootball. Thank you to our coaching staff led by HC Rivera and to my teammates. Ready to get to work this offseason and come back even better in 2025!

- End of year stats: 50 catches for 793 yards, 9 TDs

-6’4 200 lb 2026… pic.twitter.com/q3U2Kjxyrm