Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon, Bevy of Talents
CINCINNATI — Time for a loaded football Recruiting Roundup starting with an offer for three-star 2026 defensive lineman Joey Quinn out of Mount Carmel (Illinois).
According to 247Sports, Quinn is the 62nd-ranked edge rusher and 26th-best player in Illinois.
The 6-6, 250-pound talent holds nine offers from schools like Kansas and Lousiville. Check out his highlights here.
We move to an offer for three-star 2026 cornerback Danny Odem out of First Academy (Florida).
According to 247Sports, Odem is the 548th-ranked player nationally and the 45th-best cornerback.
The 6-1, 170-pound talent holds 19 offers from schools like Florida and Kansas. Check out his highlights here.
Unranked 2026 running back Makai Walker out of Middletown (Ohio) earned an offer as well.
He is not ranked on a major service and now holds seven offers from schools like Duke and West Virginia.
Cincinnati also offered three-star 2026 cornerback Jalon Copeland out of Valdosta (Georgia).
According to 247Sports, Copeland is the 47th-best cornerback nationally and the 51st-ranked player in Georgia. Check out the 6-1, 185-pound talent's highlights here.
Flipping to an unranked offer to North Paulding (Georgia) cornerback Markell Taylor.
The 6-1, 190-pound talent holds one other offer from Oregon State. Check out his highlights here.
Another unranked offer went out to Washington (Ohio) linebacker Ja'Dyn Williams.
The 6-2, 200-pound linebacker holds nine offers from schools like Buffalo and Bowling Green. Check out his highlights here.
Adding another offer, Cincinnati is interested in three-star 2026 Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) linebacker Colsen Gatten.
According to 247Sports, Gatten is the 513th-ranked player nationally and the 13th-best linebacker.
The 6-1, 215-pound talent holds 15 offers from schools like Duke and Kentucky. Check out his highlights here.
A four-star talent received a UC offer as well. 2027 Coatesville Area offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller is on Cincinnati's radar.
According to 247Sports, Hiller is the 40th-best player in the country and the second-best offensive tackle. The 6-5, 300-pound player holds 19 offers from schools like Alabama and Florida State.
Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati also offered unranked 2026 athlete Marcus Monroe out of North Raleigh Christian Academy.
The 6-4, 210-pound athlete holds three offers from schools like Liberty and Bethune-Cookman.
A wide receiver got offered as well in three-star 2026 Hewitt Trussville (Alabama) wide receiver Dylan Cope.
According to Rivals, Cope is the 22nd-best player in Alabama and the 67th-best wide receiver. The 6-2, 170-pound talent holds 17 offers from schools like Georgia and Florida International.
Check out his highlights here.
Moving closer to our finale, Cincinnati offered three-star 2026 Tuscarawas Valley (Ohio) offensive tackle Ben Congdon.
According to 247Sports, the 6-7, 270-pound talent is ranked 37th among offensive tackles and 55th among Ohio players. He holds 22 offers from schools like Florida and Arkansas.
Check out his highlights here.
Our second to last offer went out to unranked 2026 cornerback Brandon Jenkins out of Hersey (Illinois).
The 6-foot, 185-pound talent holds five offers from schools like Liberty and Toledo. Check out his highlights here.
We close with an offer for unranked 2026 safety Jaidon Windom out of Martin Luther King (Michigan).
The 6-1, 170-pound talent holds seven offers from schools like Buffalo and Eastern Michigan. Check out his highlights here.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Look: Analyst Praises Cincinnati Offensive Tackle John Williams at East-West Shrine Bowl
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Basketball Falls to BYU on the Road
Watch: BYU Media Outlet Pays Homage to Oscar Robertson
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star Quarterback Kayd Coffman Among Others
Report: Ohio State Tight End Patrick Gurd Visiting Cincinnati
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati's At-Large Hopes Take Major Hit Entering Utah Road Trip
Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star Linebacker, Other 2026 Defenders
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Basketball's Victory Over Arizona State
Report: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Ruled Out Indefinitely Due to Injury
Three Man Weave: Simas Lukošius' Heroics Lift Cincinnati Over Colorado 68-62
Look: Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Makes Naismith Midseason National Team
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 68-62 Win Over Colorado
The Athletic Names Jizzle James Among NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Bearcats Losing Streak Moves Them Out of Field For First Time This Season
Cincinnati Boosts Rushing Attack With Wisconsin Transfer Running Back Tawee Walker
Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Middle Tennessee State Transfer Safety Xavier Williams
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Falls Out of Latest AP Poll
ESPN Names Scott Satterfield to Way-Too-Early Coaching Hot Seat List
Watch: Ivan Pace Jr. Makes Big Play Against Lions in Regular-Season Finale
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk