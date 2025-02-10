Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star 2026 Quarterback Harrison Faulker, More Talents
CINCINNATI — It's Recruiting Roundup time after Cincinnati added a late commitment to the 2025 class last week and sent out plenty of offers along the way. We start with an offer for three-star 2026 Belleville West (Illinois) cornerback Nick Hankins.
According to 247Sports, Hankins is the 42nd-ranked cornerback nationally and the 12th-best player in Illinois.
The 6-1, 180-pound talent holds 22 offers from schools like Boston College and Illinois. Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati also offered unranked 2026 Gahanna Lincoln (Ohio) interior offensive lineman Luke Collins.
The 6-4, 275-pound talent holds 16 offers from schools like Akron and Buffalo. Check out his highlights here.
Next is an offer for unranked 2026 safety Garrick Dixon out of Fort Zumwalt West (Missouri).
He is not ranked on a major service and the 6-foot, 175-pound talent holds two other offers from Miami (OH) and Iowa State. Check out his highlights here.
We cruise to an offer for unranked 2026 South Fayette (Pennsylvania) edge rusher Anthony Charles.
The 6-5, 185-pound talent holds eight other offers from schools like Syracuse and Penn State. Check out his highlights here.
Next is an offer for three-star 2026 quarterback Harrison Faulkner out of North Oconee (Georgia).
According to 247Sports, Faulkner is the 80th-best quarterback nationally and the 78th-best player in Georgia. The 6-2, 175-pound talent holds other offers from Georgia State, Western Carolina, and Eastern Michigan.
Check out his highlights here.
The offers continue with interest in unranked 2026 running back Christopher Talley out of Whitehaven (Tennessee).
He is not ranked on a major service and holds two other offers from Memphis and Arkansas. Check out the 6-foot, 170-pound talent's highlights here.
Rolling to an offer for three-star 2026 wide receiver Jayden Kitchens out of Riverdale Baptist (Maryland).
According to 247Sports, Kitchens is the 630th-ranked player nationally and the 96th-best wide receiver. The 6-2, 190-pound talent holds 10 other offers from schools like Minnesota and Oregon.
Check out his highlights here.
We close with an official visit announcement by 2026 Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) linebacker Matthew Occhipinti.
He is not ranked on a major service and holds offers from schools like UConn and Tulane. Cincinnati offered the 6-3,225-pound thumper on Jan. 15. Check out his highlights here.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Among Top Teams at Beating Weak Opponents, Struggling Against Stronger Teams
Cincinnati Football Gets Late Three-Star Commitment to 2025 Recruiting Class From Taizaun Burns
Wes Miller Highlights UC Coaching Legend Bob Huggins' Pregame Visit, Unique Practice Tweak Entering UCF Win
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Explodes on Offense Against UCF to Earn First Quad 1 Win of Season
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon, Bevy of Talents
Look: Former UC Football Star Luke Kandra Invited to 2025 NFL Combine
Look: Former Cincinnati Athletes Can Apply For NIL Backpay, Cane Broome Denied
On3 Names Scott Satterfield to 2025 Coaching Hot Seat
Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Works Out at Nippert Stadium
Cincinnati Football Adds Ohio State Transfer Tight End Patrick Gurd
Look: Cincinnati Signee Shon Abaev Named to McDonald's All-American Team
Look: Analyst Praises Cincinnati Offensive Tackle John Williams at East-West Shrine Bowl
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Basketball Falls to BYU on the Road
Watch: BYU Media Outlet Pays Homage to Oscar Robertson
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star Quarterback Kayd Coffman Among Others
Report: Ohio State Tight End Patrick Gurd Visiting Cincinnati
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati's At-Large Hopes Take Major Hit Entering Utah Road Trip
Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star Linebacker, Other 2026 Defenders
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk