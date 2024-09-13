Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Four-Star Guard Jalen Reece For Official Visit
CINCINNATI — It's Recruiting Roundup time as Cincinnati hoops welcomed four-star 2025 Oak Ridge (Florida) guard Jalen Reece for an official visit this week.
Cincinnati is in the mix for his talents with Dayton, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Providence, and USF. According to 247Sports, Reece is ranked 65th nationally and 10th among point guards.
The 6-foot dynamo displays consistent, serious, scoring ability as an active guard at all three levels of the floor. He can turn defense into offense quickly, a Cincinnati hallmark.
Cincinnati moves from one four-star visit to another in 2025 guard Keyshaun Tillery out of New Hampton School. He is in town this weekend after visiting Wake Forest last weekend, with a reported top three from Cincinnati Rivals of UC, Virginia, and Syracuse.
According to 247Sports, Tillery is the 66th-best player nationally and the 11th-best point guard.
At 6-foot, 184 pounds, Tillery doesn't intimidate on first glance but his open court running and bounce is palpable. He'd bring solid offensive energy to UC's backcourt and shows patience in the halfcourt that's deadly when his handle is cooking. Tillery is an elite high school ball handler and could be a really fun talent at UC.
Next on the hardwood is an offer for 2027 forward Tyrone Jamison out of Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana).
There are no major 2027 rankings but Jamison holds 12 other offers from schools like LSU and Lousiville.
We close the roundup with a football offer to 2025 three-star Miami (OH) commit Carson Noonan out of Highland (Ohio).
According to 247Sports, Noonan is the 181st-ranked defensive tackle nationally and the 81st-ranked player in Ohio. He committed to Miami on June 27th.
Cincinnati is his 14th offer and first since that commitment. Check out his highlights here.
