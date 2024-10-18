Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Power Forward Visiting During Homecoming Weekend
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have had some interesting developments on the recruiting front for football and basketball in recent weeks. We start the Recruiting Roundup with an unofficial visit this weekend from 2026 four-star 2026 forward Jalan Wingfield out of Tri-Cities (Georgia).
According to 247Sports, Wingfield is the 112th-ranked player nationally and 20th best power forward overall.
The 6-8, 225-pound talent holds 15 total offers from schools like Cincinnati, Auburn, and Alabama.
Three-Star 2026 quarterback Logan Rogers out of Tampa Tech (Florida) is visiting campus on Nov. 9.
According to Rivals, Rogers is the 31st-best quarterback nationally.
He holds three offers from App State, Florida, and Florida A&M. Check out his highlights here.
A 2026 unranked edge rusher also put Cincinnati in his top three schools. Mason Love has UC, East Carolina, and Liberty in his final three after receiving eight offers so far.
Check out highlights from the 6-3, 220-pound talent here.
We move to some offers on the gridiron starting with four-star 2025 running back Javian Mallory out of West Boca Raton (Florida).
According to 247Sports, Mallory is the 188th-ranked player nationally and the 14th-best running back.
The 5-11, 200-pound rusher holds 35 offers from schools like Alabama and Auburn. Check out his highlights here.
We roll to an offer for three-star 2026 running back Evan Hampton out of Owensboro (Kentucky).
According to 247Sports, Hampton is the 36th-best running back nationally and the fourth-best player in Kentucky.
The 6-foot, 197-pound player boasts 22 offers from schools like Duke and Arkansas. Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati football also offered four-star 2026 running back Amari Clemons out of Marianna (Florida).
According to 247Sports, Clemons ranks 304th nationally and 26th among running backs.
He holds eight other offers from schools like Florida State and Kentucky. Check out his highlights here.
We close the Roundup with a hoops offer for 2026 four-star shooting guard Adam Oumiddoch out of Overtime Elite (Georgia).
According to On3, Oumiddoch is the 29th-best player nationally and the ninth-best shooting guard.
The 6-5, 180-pound guard holds 20 other offers from schools like Illinois and Kansas State.
