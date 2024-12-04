All Bearcats

Watch: HC Scott Satterfield, GM Zach Grant Discuss Cincinnati Bearcats 2025 Football Recruiting Class

Cincinnati finalized the group on Signing Day.

Russ Heltman

Sep 28, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield on the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — UC football's 2025 recruiting class is locked in for the future!

Hear from head coach Scott Satterfield and general manager Zach Grant on how the 19-player group came together:

