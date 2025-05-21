Clemson Baseball Advances to Quarterfinals of ACC Tournament, Will Face NC State
There was some nervousness surrounding the Clemson baseball program when they stumbled down the stretch of the regular season.
While they were able to regain some momentum before the ACC Tournament by going on the road and sweeping Pittsburgh, concerns became a bit more present than they had been throughout the majority of the campaign.
But, since the Tigers had done a good chunk of their work in the early going of the year, they were able to finish with the fifth seed and earn a first-round bye.
On Wednesday, Clemson returned to action in their first matchup of the tournament, and since this is a single-elimination format, they had to be ready against a hungry Virginia Tech team.
The Tigers took care of business in cruising fashion, though, answering a leadoff homer to win the game, 6-1, in a performance where Cam Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 16 games, Dominic Listi had four RBI and Aidan Knaak pitched six strong innings before turning things over to the bullpen where they didn't allow a hit the rest of the way.
Now, Clemson will have a test on their hands.
In the quarterfinals, they are set to face NC State, the fourth-ranked team in the tournament who entered with a 33-18 overall record and was 17-11 in conference play.
Since the Wolfpack were a top four seed, they earned an automatic bye into the quarterfinals, something that could play into the benefit of the Tigers since NC State ended the regular season on a two-game losing streak against a Stanford team that finished 11-19 in ACC play and just two games above .500 on the year as a whole.
Regardless, Clemson will have to come ready to play.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be aired on ACC Network.