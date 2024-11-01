Clemson Baseball Set to Host Savannah Bananas in Exhibition Game
While all of the focus has been on fall sports and basketball starting next week, Clemson's baseball squad has been hard at work.
The NCAA allows college baseball teams to play two exhibition games in the fall that won't count towards their spring schedule, and Clemson decided to have fun with it.
According to the school, the Tigers will take on the Savannah Bananas on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
"The Savannah Bananas will travel to Clemson to play their first-ever exhibition against a college team when they face the Tigers (with Banana Ball rules) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. The event was created by the Bananas’ organization exclusively for its K Club members. Live video for the contest is available on the Bananas’ YouTube channel."
Clemson should attract a massive crowd against the Bananas, an entertainment team that's drawn the attention of many around the baseball world.
The game will have Banana Ball rules, which are much different from regular Division 1 baseball rules. However, the Bananas have some impressive players who played at the highest levels, so this game could be a bit competitive.
It'll be awesome to see how this plays out, as it should be an excellent time for students, fans, and players to participate in what should be a fun night.
As Clemson prepares for the season, they'll enjoy nights like this. It's well-deserved for one of the nation's best programs as they get ready to compete for a national championship next year.