Clemson Baseball to Host Savannah Bananas
Clemson baseball will host the Savannah Bananas for an exhibition on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Savannah Bananas will travel to Clemson to play the Tigers (with Banana Ball rules) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. The event was created by the Bananas’ organization exclusively for its K Club members. The Bananas are managing ticket availability for the event, with details available at a later date. Live video for the contest is available on the Bananas’ YouTube channel.
In the exhibition on Oct. 23, Head Coach Erik Bakich will lead the Tigers, comprised of 2026 team members. It marks the second year in a row that the Bananas play the Tigers in an exhibition at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Follow the Bananas on social media for more information on October’s exhibition.
