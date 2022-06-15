Skip to main content
Clemson Closing in on New Head Baseball Coach

Clemson Closing in on New Head Baseball Coach

Sources: Michigan's Bakich will likely be Tigers' new skipper by Wednesday

Sources: Michigan's Bakich will likely be Tigers' new skipper by Wednesday

CLEMSON, S.C. — It appears Clemson athletic director Graham Neff has found his new baseball coach.

All Clemson has learned Tuesday through multiple sources that Michigan head coach Erik Bakich will likely become the Tigers’ new head baseball coach.

Sources told All Clemson Tuesday afternoon that a deal still has not been finalized, but all signs point to an announcement from Clemson in the next day.

Multiple reports coming out of Michigan say that Bakich is leaving the Wolverines.  

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney

2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph Decommits From Clemson

2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph decommits from Clemson

3 hours ago
Clemson Football

BREAKING: Tigers Continue Recent Momentum, Adding Second TE to 2023 Recruiting Class

Clemson continues its recent momentum on the recruiting trail, picking up a commitment from 2023 TE Markus Dixon.

5 hours ago
Dabo Swinney

'Amazing' Clemson Camp Experience Results in High Praise for 2026 QB Logan Rogers

All Clemson caught up with 2026 QB Logan Rogers to recap his impressive workout at one of Dabo Swinney's recent high school camps.

15 hours ago

Clemson University's Board of Trustees still has to approve Bakich as the new head coach. We know, as of Tuesday night, that is not the case. The BOT will alert the media when it plans to hold an emergency meeting to approve its new head baseball coach.

That BOT meeting still has not been announced, though we were told Tuesday afternoon that a meeting will likely be called in the next 24 hours. 

All Clemson learned late Tuesday morning that Bakich was possibly offered the job. However, we were told as of Tuesday afternoon that an agreement still had not been met between the two parties. 

Bakich will replace Monte Lee, who was let go on May 31. Lee spent seven seasons as Clemson’s head coach.

Bakich coached at Clemson in 2002 as a volunteer assistant under then head coach Jack Leggett. That Clemson team finished the year in Omaha. 

More Clemson

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph Decommits From Clemson

By JP Priester3 hours ago
Clemson Football
Recruiting

BREAKING: Tigers Continue Recent Momentum, Adding Second TE to 2023 Recruiting Class

By JP Priester5 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

'Amazing' Clemson Camp Experience Results in High Praise for 2026 QB Logan Rogers

By JP Priester15 hours ago
USATSI_18401409_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

NFL Analyst Thinks Trevor Lawrence Will 'Surprise' in 2022

By Brad SenkiwJun 13, 2022
Wes Goodwin
Recruiting

Clemson Gets Commitment From Highly Touted 2023 LB

By JP PriesterJun 13, 2022
Vic Burley
Recruiting

Tiger Tracker: More All Clemson Projections, Latest on WR Commit Nathaniel Joseph

By JP PriesterJun 13, 2022
Alex Taylor
Recruiting

Clemson Offer Makes Birthday Little More Special for 2024 WR Alex Taylor

By JP PriesterJun 13, 2022
Dabo Swinney
Football

Dabo: Football Has a Very Short Life

By Zach LentzJun 12, 2022