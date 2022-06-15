Clemson Closing in on New Head Baseball Coach

CLEMSON, S.C. — It appears Clemson athletic director Graham Neff has found his new baseball coach.

All Clemson has learned Tuesday through multiple sources that Michigan head coach Erik Bakich will likely become the Tigers’ new head baseball coach.

Sources told All Clemson Tuesday afternoon that a deal still has not been finalized, but all signs point to an announcement from Clemson in the next day.

Multiple reports coming out of Michigan say that Bakich is leaving the Wolverines.

Clemson University's Board of Trustees still has to approve Bakich as the new head coach. We know, as of Tuesday night, that is not the case. The BOT will alert the media when it plans to hold an emergency meeting to approve its new head baseball coach.

That BOT meeting still has not been announced, though we were told Tuesday afternoon that a meeting will likely be called in the next 24 hours.

All Clemson learned late Tuesday morning that Bakich was possibly offered the job. However, we were told as of Tuesday afternoon that an agreement still had not been met between the two parties.

Bakich will replace Monte Lee, who was let go on May 31. Lee spent seven seasons as Clemson’s head coach.

Bakich coached at Clemson in 2002 as a volunteer assistant under then head coach Jack Leggett. That Clemson team finished the year in Omaha.