Clemson Commit Dax Kilby Drafted by New York Yankees
Tigers baseball fans were likely excited when the team snagged top shortstop recruit Dax Kilby, but they may have to fight to keep him.
With the No.39 pick of the 2025 MLB Draft, Clemson Tigers shortstop commit has been selected by the New York Yankees.
During his final senior season, Kilby was named the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Player of the Year after finishing with a .495 batting average while driving in 43 runs.
According to Perfect Game’s recruiting rankings, Kilby is the 15th-best shortstop recruit in the country and the 23rd-best prospect overall and was named a PG All-American.
In a scouting report on MLB.com, Kilby was referred to as one of the best offensive players in high school baseball.
One of the more polished high school bats available, Kilby has a track record of producing against quality competition on the showcase circuit. There are questions about his long-term defensive home, but his hitting ability could land him as high as the second round if he's signable away from a Clemson commitment” the report read. “Kilby has a quick and relatively compact left-handed stroke and a mature approach. He doesn't stray from the strike zone too often and makes consistent contact while looking to drive the ball from gap to gap. He has plenty of room to add strength to his projectable 6-foot-2 frame and should grow into at least average power.”
Just a few selections later, Tigers outfielder Cam Cannarella was selected by the Miami Marlins with the No.43 overall pick.