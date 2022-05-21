Skip to main content
Clemson Completes Sweep of Boston College With Shutout Win Over Eagles

Clemson shut out Boston College 5-0 on Saturday to complete a three-game sweep of the Eagles.

Courtesy of Clemson Athletics

CLEMSON, S.C. - Freshman righthander Billy Barlow pitched 6.0 innings of one-hit ball to lead Clemson to a 5-0 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday to complete the three-game sweep.

Barlow (2-3) earned the win by allowing just one hit, a single in the third inning, and no walks with four strikeouts to tie his career-long outing. Ryan Ammons pitched 1.1 innings to record his eighth save of the year. The Tiger defense only allowed four batters to reach base and none advanced past second base. Eric Schroeder (0-6) suffered the loss for the Eagles (19-34, 5-25 ACC).

Will Taylor lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to score the game’s first run. In the seventh inning, Cooper Ingle walked with the bases loaded to double Clemson’s lead, then Blake Wright followed with a run-scoring infield single. Reed Garris, who reached base in all four plate appearances and scored three runs, added a two-run homer, the first of his career, in the eighth inning.

Clemson (35-21, 13-16 ACC) is the No. 12 seed in the ACC Tournament, which will be played at Charlotte, N.C. (Truist Field) from Tuesday to Sunday. The Tigers’ first game is either Tuesday or Wednesday on RSN and ACC Network Extra. Clemson's opponents, game dates and game times will be announced by the ACC this weekend.

