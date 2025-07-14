Clemson Transfer Ryan Wideman Drafted by San Diego Padres
After securing a coveted transfer portal addition in June, the Tigers will now have to worry about keeping him.
With the No.99 pick of the 2025 MLB Draft, Clemson Tigers outfielder commit Ryan Wideman has been selected by the San Diego Padres.
Last season, Wideman was an All-American at Western Kentucky after finishing the season with a .398 batting average last season while hitting 10 home runs and driving in 68 RBI’s. He was also incredibly effective on the base paths, finishing the season with a program record 45 stolen bases.
Before becoming a Hilltopper, Wideman spent two seasons at Georgia Highlands College, where he left with a .423 career batting average while totaling 22 home runs and 117 doubles.
According to Perfect Game’s recruiting rankings, Wideman was the 63rd-best prospect in the state of Georgia coming out of high school.
In a scouting report on MLB.com, Wideman was lauded for his athleticism and overall physical attributes.
“One of the toolsiest and more physical college players in the Draft, Wideman is a 6-foot-5, 204-pounder with plus raw power and plus-plus speed,” the report read. “His reads and routes could use some polish in center field, but his quickness still allows him to chase down balls from gap to gap. He has average arm strength and is capable of playing all three outfield spots.”
Earlier in the draft, Clemson outfielder Cam Cannarella was drafted by the Miami Marlins, while Clemson commit Dax Kilby was selected by the New York Yankees.