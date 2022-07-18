Skip to main content
Clemson's Wagner Goes in 2nd Round of MLB Draft

Photo/Clemson Athletic Communications

2022 ACC Player of the Year goes No. 42 overall to Baltimore Orioles

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson's Max Wagner was selected in the second round at No. 42 overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB Draft late Sunday night.

Wagner was the first Tiger taken in the draft.

The 2022 ACC Player of the Year led the Tigers in batting average (.369), runs (66), hits (75), doubles (15), homers (27), RBIs (76), total bases (173), slugging percentage (.852), walks (45) and on-base percentage (.496).

He was tied for third in the nation in home runs and is second in slugging percentage. His 27 homers tied Clemson's season record and are tied for third most in a season in ACC history as well.

Wagner, who was also a first-team All-American, hit a home run every 7.5 at bats in 2022, easily setting a school record, and his .852 slugging percentage was second highest in a season in school history. He also reached base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in each of the last 42 games.

