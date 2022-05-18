Skip to main content
Coastal Carolina Cruises Past Clemson Tigers 17-2

Coastal Carolina cruised passed Clemson on Tuesday night in Conway, giving the Chanticleers a two game sweep over the Tigers in the mid week home and home series.

Jason Priester All Clemson

CONWAY, S.C.- Coastal Carolina scored 15 runs in a three-inning stretch early in the game in its 17-2 victory over Clemson at Springs Brooks Stadium on Tuesday night. The Chanticleers (34-16-1) swept the home-and-home season series over the Tigers (32-21) with the win.

The Chanticleers jumped on the Tigers for four runs in the second inning. Austin White’s two-run double capped the scoring. Coastal Carolina scored four runs in the third inning to double its lead. In the fourth inning, Coastal Carolina plated seven runs, started by Dale Thomas' grand slam. Kameron Guangorena added a two-run homer in the frame.

Benjamin Blackwell scored two runs on a two-out single in the fifth inning and Blake Wright extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the top of the sixth inning. The Chanticleers scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and added a run in the seventh inning. Bryar Hawkins hit a leadoff single in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Chanticleer freshman Matthew Potok (4-0) earned the win in his first career start by tossing 5.0 innings, allowing four hits, two runs and one walk with four strikeouts. Tiger starter Nick Hoffmann (3-6) suffered the loss.

The Tigers return home to conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Boston College, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

