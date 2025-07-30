Drafted Clemson Signee to Join Tigers
Earlier this month, the Clemson Tigers' baseball program took a hit when two current players, two signees, and a transfer were selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.
As expected, most of them signed with their respective teams and will begin their professional careers. But the Tigers did get some good news, one of their drafted signees chose not to sign and is now expected to join the program next season.
The deadline for all MLB draftees to sign was on July 28, and Clemson pitcher signee Nick Fusco did not sign a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who drafted him in the 20th round of the 2025 MLB Draft.
According to Perfect Game’s recruiting rankings, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound pitcher is the top left-handed pitching recruit in the state of New York, and the 35th best left-handed pitching prospect in the country.
Frusco is among the six pitchers to sign with Clemson from the class of 2026, and is the second lefty among the bunch. The Millers Place High School product has been committed to Clemson since June of 2024.
According to MaxPreps, Frusco pitched 17 innings last season, compiling a 0.41 ERA while striking out 29 batters. He was also productive at the plate, finishing the season with a .382 batting average over the course of 34 at-bats.
Last month, Frusco attended the MLB Draft Combine, where he started one game, pitching 3 innings while earning a 5.40 ERA.
The former Tigers players/signees who signed their MLB contracts were Cam Cannarella, Dax Kilby, Lucas Mahlstedt and Ryan Wideman.