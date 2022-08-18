Former Clemson Coach Monte Lee Set to Join Gamecocks Staff as Assistant

Monte Lee is headed back to Columbia, as All Clemson has confirmed that the former Clemson head baseball coach will join Mark Kingston's staff at South Carolina.

Lee, who spent seven seasons at Clemson, will replace assistant Chad Caillet, who is retiring, and will serve as the Gamecocks' recruiting coordinator and hitting coach. He had previously accepted a position with the Dodgers but will now forgo that opportunity for a chance to return to South Carolina.

Lee was fired by Clemson in May after a disappointing 35-23 (13-16) season and failing to reach a regional for a second consecutive season. It was the first time since the 1985-86 seasons that the Tigers had missed out on the NCAA Tournament in consecutive years.

He posted a 242-136 record during his tenure at Clemson and led the Tigers to the 2016 ACC Baseball Championship in his first year and each of his first three teams hosted an NCAA Regional.

Lee began his coaching career as an assistant at Spartanburg Methodist. He would then go on to join Ray Tanner's staff as an assistant at South Carolina from 2003-08, before being hired as the head coach at College of Charleston prior to the 2009 season, where he remained until coming to Clemson in 2016.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!