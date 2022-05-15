Skip to main content
Gilbert Leads Tigers Over Virginia

Clemson beat Virginia 8-2 on Sunday in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader.

Jason Priester

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. - Geoffrey Gilbert tossed 6.0 strong innings to lead Clemson to an 8-2 victory over No. 9 Virginia in the first game of a doubleheader at Disharoon Park on Sunday. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 32-19 overall and 10-15 in the ACC. The Cavaliers dropped to 36-13 overall and 15-11 in ACC play.

Gilbert (4-2) earned the win in a career-long outing by allowing seven hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with four strikeouts. Austin Gordon pitched the final 3.0 innings to record his first career save. Cavalier starter Nate Savino (4-5) suffered the loss.

The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning for the second game in a row. Max Wagner’s single and an error on the play scored two runs, then Wagner scored on a wild pitch. Blake Wright, who had three hits, extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the frame. The Cavaliers got on the scoreboard in the second inning on Casey Saucke’s sacrifice fly.

The Tigers responded with two runs in the top of the third inning on Caden Grice’s fielder’s choice and Camden Troyer’s sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the third inning, the Cavaliers plated an unearned run on Kyle Teel’s sacrifice fly. Clemson added a run in the fourth inning on Tyler Corbitt’s squeeze bunt, then Wright belted a solo homer, his 10th of the year, in the sixth inning to extend his RBI streak to 13 games. Will Taylor added a solo homer, the first of his career, in the eighth inning.

The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader on Sunday at approximately 1:45 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

