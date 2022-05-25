Skip to main content
North Carolina Cruises Past Clemson In ACC Tournament Opener

Clemson falls to North Carolina in the teams opening game of the ACC Tournament.

Courtesy of the ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - North Carolina scored in each of the first five innings in its 9-2 victory over Clemson in the ACC Tournament at Truist Field on Tuesday night. The Tar Heels improved to 35-19, while the Tigers dropped to 35-22.

Danny Serretti’s single in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Bryar Hawkins lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning to tie the score. With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, a dropped flyball to deep left field allowed two unearned runs to score, then Mikey Madej lined a solo homer in the third inning.

In the fourth inning, the Tar Heels added three runs, highlighted by Vance Honeycutt’s two-run single, and another run in the fifth inning. North Carolina closed its scoring with a run in the eighth inning. Will Taylor flared a two-out single to score a run in the ninth inning.

Tar Heel starter Max Carlson (2-2) earned the win by allowing six hits, one run and one walk with four strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (6-6) suffered the loss.

The Tigers face No. 1 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday at 7 p.m. on RSN and ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) in their final ACC Tournament game. Clemson is the designated home team and will occupy the third-base dugout.

