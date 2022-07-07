The 23-year-old Atlanta Braves rookie, and former Clemson Tiger, went six innings in a 4-1 victory over the Reds, improving to 4-2 and striking out 11 along the way.

Strider was nearly untouchable, posting a whiff rate of 48% -- the second-highest by a Braves starting pitcher this season. He also struck out two batters in each of the first five innings of his outing to match his career-high in Ks.

Strider touched triple digits on his fastball 14 times during his outing, including a third-inning pitch that clocked in at 102.4 mph -- the fastest strike not put in play by a starter in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008).

Strider is the third player listed at +500 to win NL Rookie of the Year, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Strider, who pitched for the Tigers for just two seasons, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He had Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2019 and was on his way to getting back to his old form when COVID-19 ended the 2020 season in mid-March.