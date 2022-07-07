Skip to main content
Tiger Pro of the Week: Spencer Strider

Tiger Pro of the Week: Spencer Strider

The former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves starter is making history. Following his 11 strikeouts in the Braves' 4-1 victory at the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Strider has done something no other rookie has done in over a century.

The former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves starter is making history. Following his 11 strikeouts in the Braves' 4-1 victory at the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Strider has done something no other rookie has done in over a century.

The 23-year-old Atlanta Braves rookie, and former Clemson Tiger, went six innings in a 4-1 victory over the Reds, improving to 4-2 and striking out 11 along the way.

Strider was nearly untouchable, posting a whiff rate of 48% -- the second-highest by a Braves starting pitcher this season. He also struck out two batters in each of the first five innings of his outing to match his career-high in Ks.

Strider touched triple digits on his fastball 14 times during his outing, including a third-inning pitch that clocked in at 102.4 mph -- the fastest strike not put in play by a starter in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008).

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

2023 DL Peter Woods

Commitment Watch: Priority Target Peter Woods

With 2023 Clemson DE target Keldric Faulk announcing a commitment to Florida State on Tuesday, all eyes are now turned toward priority DL target Peter Woods.

18 hours ago
IMG_9826 (1)

If Clemson Leaves ACC, Which Conference Makes Most Sense: SEC or Big Ten?

Clemson should be a sought-after brand if conference realignment continues, but is the SEC or Big Ten a better fit for the Tigers and the league?

23 hours ago
USATSI_16430795_168387971_lowres

Report: ACC, Pac-12 Join Forces to Combat Rising Revenue Discrepancies

According to reports, Clemson could end up playing Pac-12 teams and maybe even a "championship game" in Las Vegas if agreement with ACC comes to fruition.

Jul 5, 2022

Strider is the third player listed at +500 to win NL Rookie of the Year, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Strider, who pitched for the Tigers for just two seasons, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He had Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2019 and was on his way to getting back to his old form when COVID-19 ended the 2020 season in mid-March.

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves
Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

2023 DL Peter Woods
Recruiting

Commitment Watch: Priority Target Peter Woods

By JP Priester18 hours ago
IMG_9826 (1)
Football

If Clemson Leaves ACC, Which Conference Makes Most Sense: SEC or Big Ten?

By Brad Senkiw23 hours ago
USATSI_16430795_168387971_lowres
Football

Report: ACC, Pac-12 Join Forces to Combat Rising Revenue Discrepancies

By Brad SenkiwJul 5, 2022
Clemson Tigers
Recruiting

Clemson DE Target Commits to ACC Rival

By JP PriesterJul 5, 2022
Chris Vizzina at Elite 11
Recruiting

(WATCH) Clemson QB Commit Chris Vizzina Competes at Elite 11

By JP PriesterJul 5, 2022
Thomas Austin
Recruiting

Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 2023 Offensive Lineman

By JP PriesterJul 4, 2022
Homer Jordan
Football

10 Best Wins in Clemson Football History

By Will VandervortJul 4, 2022
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

By JP PriesterJul 3, 2022