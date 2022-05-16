Skip to main content
Virginia Tops Clemson In Second Game of Doubleheader

The Cavaliers knocked off the Tigers 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday to win the weekend series.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. - The Tigers put six more batters on base, but No. 9 Virginia made the most of its baserunners in its 6-3 victory over Clemson in the second game of a doubleheader at Disharoon Park on Sunday night. The Cavaliers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 37-13 overall and 16-11 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 32-20 overall and 10-16 in ACC play.

Camden Troyer’s two-out single in the second inning scored the game’s first run, then the Cavaliers tied the score in the third inning on a wild pitch. Virginia took the lead in the fourth inning thanks in large part to a replay review that overturned a caught stealing due to an obstruction call. Ethan Anderson belted a two-run homer later in the inning.

The Cavaliers added three runs in the fifth inning, capped by Jake Gelof’s two-run homer. Blake Wright extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the eighth inning for the Tigers, who had 14 batters reach base compared to eight for Virginia. Bryar Hawkins led off the ninth inning with his seventh homer of the season, then Troyer tripled and scored on a wild pitch.


Paul Kosanovich (4-0) earned the win in relief by allowing two hits, no runs and no walks with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched. Tiger starter Billy Barlow (1-3) suffered the loss.

The Tigers stay on the road to play at Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

