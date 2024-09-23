Clemson Tigers’ Offense Ranks No. 1 Nationally in Key Stat
Over the past couple of weeks, the Clemson Tigers offense has been spectacular, earning the No. 1 spot in the nation efficiency-wise, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). This offensive surge is spearheaded by quarterback Cade Klubnik, who ranks No. 3 overall in QBR, showcasing his prominent role in the Tigers' success.
Clemson's offensive metrics are impressive across the board. The team ranks 15th nationally in points per game, averaging 42.7. Their completion percentage is 69.6%, placing them 16th in the nation. Additionally, Clemson is 18th in total offense, averaging 474.3 yards per game and 21st in passing efficiency with a rating of 164.02. Their passing offense is also formidable, ranking 25th with an average of 285.3 passing yards per game.
While initially starting slow against the Georgia Bulldogs, coaching has played a crucial role in this offensive explosion. Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley have implemented a more aggressive game plan, allowing Klubnik to utilize his playmakers and maintain a high tempo. This revised strategy has transformed Clemson's offense, allowing big plays to flourish and the rest of the offense to flow behind.
Individual performances have been equally noteworthy. Running back Phil Mafah is 4th nationally in yards per carry, averaging an impressive 8.6 yards. Cade Klubnik, the linchpin of Clemson's offense, ranks 6th in points responsible for per game (22) and 9th in completion percentage (73.4%).
Recent performances have been historic. Clemson has scored 59 or more points in two consecutive games, a feat achieved for only the third time in program history. In their game against the NC State Wolfpack, Clemson scored touchdowns on their first four possessions, leading 28-0 in the first quarter and finishing with a 59-35 victory. Cade Klubnik's performance in this game was stellar, with 16 completions on 24 attempts for 209 yards, 70 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns.
Clemson's offense has been a powerhouse, leading in several key metrics and showcasing a balanced and explosive attack that recently decimated its opponents. With continued performances like these, the Tigers are poised for a successful season and a potential run at the College Football Playoff.