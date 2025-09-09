Clemson Tigers Release 2025-26 ACC Basketball Schedule
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday, with some game dates still to be determined in addition to network and timing designations.
The Clemson Tigers previously announced their non-conference schedule, and the full 2025-26 slate can be viewed in its entirety here.
The top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, played March 10-14 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Clemson opens on the road at Syracuse and Pittsburgh, but will host three consecutive games against Boston College, Miami (Fla.) and NC State toward the end of January.
2025-26 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule
(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)
Jan. 20/21 NC State
Jan. 24 Georgia Tech
Jan. 31 Pittsburgh
Feb. 3/4 Stanford
Feb. 7 California
Feb. 10/11 Virginia Tech
Feb. 14 Duke
Feb. 17/18 Wake Forest
Feb. 21 Florida State
Feb. 28 Louisville
March 3/4 North Carolina
March 7 Georgia Tech