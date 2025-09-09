All Clemson

Clemson Tigers Release 2025-26 ACC Basketball Schedule

The Clemson Tigers finished 27-7 and No. 22 in the final AP Poll in April.

Staff Reports

Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell hopes to take his team back to the NCAA Tournament in 2026
Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell hopes to take his team back to the NCAA Tournament in 2026 / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday, with some game dates still to be determined in addition to network and timing designations.

The Clemson Tigers previously announced their non-conference schedule, and the full 2025-26 slate can be viewed in its entirety here.

The top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, played March 10-14 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Clemson opens on the road at Syracuse and Pittsburgh, but will host three consecutive games against Boston College, Miami (Fla.) and NC State toward the end of January.

2025-26 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Jan. 20/21  NC State

Jan. 24        Georgia Tech

Jan. 31        Pittsburgh

Feb. 3/4       Stanford

Feb. 7          California

Feb. 10/11  Virginia Tech

Feb. 14        Duke

Feb. 17/18   Wake Forest

Feb. 21        Florida State

Feb. 28        Louisville

March 3/4    North Carolina

March 7       Georgia Tech

