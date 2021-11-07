Trevor Lawrence Returns After Ankle Injury, Jaguars Stun Bills

Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence exited with an ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills, returned to battle till the end.



Trevor Lawrence’s day was in doubt at one point when he went down with an apparent ankle injury and could not really put weight on it. Lawrence came back and helped his team to a huge 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The injury looked minor but was likely very painful in the moment. Lawrence was stepped on by one of his offensive linemen who obviously weighs much more than him. Lawrence quickly returned and was all good.

On the day the rookie quarterback was 15-of-26 and added 118 yards rushing. Lawrence was sacked twice and did not turn the ball over at all. The Jaguars’ defense carried the team to a win, but Lawrence had his hand in on it by taking care of the ball and making good decisions.

This win is the second win of the season for Jacksonville and the second for Lawrence in his young career. Don’t look now, but the Jaguars have won two of their last three games. With the win, Jacksonville is alone in third place in the AFC South. With a 2-6 record the Jaguars are ahead of the 1-7 Houston Texans.

Coming up for the Jaguars is a trip to Indianapolis to take on the Colts. Then, Jacksonville will get the San Francisco 49ers at home. Three weeks from now is a date with the Atlanta Falcons at home.

Lawrence did not have a spectacular day by any sort, but one thing he did was show his toughness. The No. 1 overall pick came back from an injury and played through the remainder of the game that resulted in a win. Buffalo is looked at as an AFC contender, this goes down as an impressive win for Urban Meyer and his team.

