2020 Welcome Back Festival Canceled

For the last 31 years in August, the Clemson Alumni Association and the Student Alumni Council have sponsored the premier, kick-off event of the academic year at Clemson University, the Welcome Back Festival. Each year, the festival features more than 90 local vendors offering a variety of merchandise and food on College Avenue in downtown Clemson, SC.

The money raised during the festival supports the Student Alumni Council Scholarship Endowment Fund which raises approximately $18,000 each Welcome Back Festival for student scholarships. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety measures required to provide a safe environment for everyone in attendance, the Clemson Alumni Association and the Student Alumni Council have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s Welcome Back Festival. Our hope is to do a similar event upon the return of students to campus in the Spring of 2021, if it is safe to do so at that time.

We know this is not an ideal situation for our valued merchants in the downtown Clemson area or for the Student Alumni Council Scholarship Endowment Fund, however, it is in the best interest for the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and the greater Clemson community to do our part in helping to minimize the spread of the virus.

In the event we are able to reconvene for campus events in the Spring, the Clemson Alumni Association and the Student Alumni Council will provide details to the Clemson Family. We remind you to please continue to patronize our local Clemson merchants as they need your support during this time.

In the event you are interested in supporting the Student Alumni Council Scholarship Endowment Fund, you can click here or go to https://iamatiger.clemson.edu/giving and use the “Search for a Fund” feature typing “Student Alumni Council (S.A.C.) Scholarship Endowment” as the search criteria. A gift of any amount can help make a difference in the lives of Clemson students.