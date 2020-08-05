AllClemson
2020 Welcome Back Festival Canceled

Press Release

For the last 31 years in August, the Clemson Alumni Association and the Student Alumni Council have sponsored the premier, kick-off event of the academic year at Clemson University, the Welcome Back Festival. Each year, the festival features more than 90 local vendors offering a variety of merchandise and food on College Avenue in downtown Clemson, SC. 

The money raised during the festival supports the Student Alumni Council Scholarship Endowment Fund which raises approximately $18,000 each Welcome Back Festival for student scholarships. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety measures required to provide a safe environment for everyone in attendance, the Clemson Alumni Association and the Student Alumni Council have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s Welcome Back Festival. Our hope is to do a similar event upon the return of students to campus in the Spring of 2021, if it is safe to do so at that time.

We know this is not an ideal situation for our valued merchants in the downtown Clemson area or for the Student Alumni Council Scholarship Endowment Fund, however, it is in the best interest for the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and the greater Clemson community to do our part in helping to minimize the spread of the virus.

In the event we are able to reconvene for campus events in the Spring, the Clemson Alumni Association and the Student Alumni Council will provide details to the Clemson Family. We remind you to please continue to patronize our local Clemson merchants as they need your support during this time.

In the event you are interested in supporting the Student Alumni Council Scholarship Endowment Fund, you can click here or go to https://iamatiger.clemson.edu/giving and use the “Search for a Fund” feature typing “Student Alumni Council (S.A.C.) Scholarship Endowment” as the search criteria. A gift of any amount can help make a difference in the lives of Clemson students.

In His Own Words: Dabo Swinney Recalls First Game as Head Coach

In this episode of "In His Own Words," Swinney recalls his very first game as the Tigers' head coach.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Cornerback Target Set To Announce Soon

Kamari Lassiter, one of Clemson's top targets at cornerback, is getting set to start his senior season of high school football on August 27. The three star player has previously said he wanted to make a college decision by then.

JP-Priester

Rencher Reflects On Feelings That Led To Clemson Protest

Senior running back Darien Rencher shared his perspective on the events following the death of George Floyd and what led he and his teammates to find unity rather than division.

Travis Boland

by

ChristopherHall

In His Own Words: Dabo Swinney-'The best gutter cleaner out there'

In this episode of "In His Own Words", Swinney recalls his job as a gutter cleaner in Pelham, Alabama, and how it molded him into the person he is today.

Zach Lentz

Watson Focused On Football As Texans Open Training Camp

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson talked with the media Saturday after the Texans opened training camp. Watson talked about his new offensive weapons, possible contract extension and opening camp without DeAndre Hopkins.

Travis Boland

by

Brad Senkiw

Staying Ready: K'Von Wallace Focused On His Preparation for Rookie Season

Amidst a global pandemic and uncertainty, K'Von Wallace is focused on his availability heading into his rookie season

Christopher Hall

by

Brad Senkiw

Updated Odds: Tigers Still Heavy Favorites

Despite the fact that Clemson is playing a tougher schedule and that Notre Dame will be considered a full member of the ACC in 2020, the Tigers are still the favorites

JP-Priester

by

Brad Senkiw

Conference Only Schedule Could Be Problematic For Clemson

A shortened season that includes conference only schedules could have a severe impact on Clemson if the ACC doesn't show significant signs of improvement in 2020

JP-Priester

Clemson's 5 Best: NFL Careers

From Bennie Cunningham to William "The Refrigerator" Perry ranking the five best NFL careers among former Clemson football players

Christopher Hall

Dietrick Pennington will fit right in at Clemson

Clemson picked up a commitment from four star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington on Wednesday and his high school coach says he is the perfect fit for the program.

JP-Priester