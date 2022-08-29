Monroe Freeling is headed to the SEC.

The 2023 OL, out of Oceanside Collegiate in Mt. Pleasant, announced a commitment to Georgia on Monday night, choosing the Bulldogs over other finalists Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Miami.

Freeling had long been a priority target for the Tigers, but over the past few months, things had really cooled off between the two. Freeling was on hand for a game day visit last fall, then was back on campus for one of the junior days in March.

Earlier this year, it appeared this could be coming down to a battle between Clemson and Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish weren't even one of the five finalists and the Tigers never got an official visit from the in-state prospect.

The 6-foot-7, 283-pound player ranks No. 42 in the SI99, and his commitment now gives Georgia verbal pledges from four different offensive linemen in the 2023 class, three of which are blue-chip prospects.

Clemson currently has 20 commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle, with the Tigers' 2023 class ranked sixth in the country.

