3 Bold Predictions For Clemson Tigers Football In 2024
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are always expected to compete for a National Championship. While that hasn't been the case over the last couple of years, the 2024 season offers new hope.
With a new recruiting class coming in full of talent and players having a full offseason to develop, the Tigers are expecting to be a much better team than they were in 2023.
Clemson is one of the only schools left that isn't getting aggressive in the transfer portal market. Swinney has opted to stick to his old-school approach of recruiting and developing talent. It's paid off so far, but there are questions about whether or not that is feasible in today's college football landscape.
Even with those questions, excitement is beginning to rise surrounding the Tigers. It's almost football season and Clemson is ready to rock and roll.
Let's take a look at three bold predictions for the Tigers heading into the 2024 college football season.
3. Cade Klubnik Silences All Of His Critics
A lot of Clemson's hopes in 2024 rest on the arm of quarterback Cade Klubnik. He does not have a lot of fans in the national media, but he will begin silencing all of the critics.
During the 2023 season, Klubnik ended up completing 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Those aren't bad numbers, but they're not the kind of production that can power a team into the playoffs.
This year, Klubnik will take his game to a new level. He will throw for over 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns. In addition to those two stats, he will keep his interception total at just seven.
2. Dabo Swinney Is A Top-Three Coach of the Year Candidate
Another figure that has drawn a lot of criticism throughout the offseason is Swinney. Some aren't a fan of his approach to the transfer portal and others simply think it's time for a fresh start.
Swinney, just like Klubnik, will shut up all of the doubters.
The Tigers are going to have a successful season in 2024 and Swinney will receive a lot of credit for it. In fact, he will be a top-three Coach of the Year candidate.
Despite the shortcomings of the last two years, Swinney is one of the best head coaches in the nation and he will be recognized as such this season.
1. The Clemson Tigers Make The College Football Playoff Field
With the season coming up quickly, everyone is beginning to predict who will play in the College Football Playoff. One team that is missing on most of those lists? Clemson.
Just like the first two predictions on this list, the Tigers also have a lot to prove. They have a chip on their shoulder from all of the negative talking that has been done about them.
There is no other way to quiet the haters than to win. That is exactly what Clemson will do this season. After a successful regular season, they will work their way into the field of the College Football Playoff.