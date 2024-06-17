3 Games That Will Make Or Break The Clemson Tigers’ 2024 Football Season
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are heading into the 2024 college football season with high expectations. After a couple of down years, the team is confident that the College Football Playoffs are well within reach.
A lot of Clemson's success or lack thereof will rely on the arm of quarterback Cade Klubnik. There have been good reviews coming out about the young quarterback ahead of this season, but he'll need to show it on the field.
The Tigers welcomed an elite recruiting class in this year and there is plenty of young talent with an opportunity to take a big leap forward.
Everything points to a season that could be a massive success. But, even with the talent that Clemson has, things can still end up not going according to plan.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at three games that will make or break the Tigers' 2024 season.
3. November 2 vs. Louisville Cardinals
First on the list is a big-time matchup in Death Valley against Louisville.
Last season, the Cardinals went 10-4 and were a very good football team. They're excited to be a good team again in 2024. The Tigers are going to have their hands full in this game.
As Clemson heads toward the end of the year, this is a game that they'll need to win. It won't be easy, but a win over Louisville would help give them a shot to close out the season strong.
2. October 5 at Florida State Seminoles
One of the biggest games on the schedule for the Tigers will be a matchup against Florida State on the road.
Heading to Tallahassee is never an easy task and the Seminoles are an extremely talented team led by an elite head coach. Smack dab in the middle of the 2024 schedule, this matchup is a big one.
A win over Florida State could give Clemson the kind of statement win that they need to get into the playoff picture. Winning on the road in such a hostile environment would be a massive point of proof that the Tigers deserve a chance to play for a National Championship, assuming they take care of business in other games.
1. August 31 vs. Georgia Bulldogs
As most fans likely expected, Clemson's Week 1 matchup with Georgia comes in at the top of this list.
Beating the Bulldogs would set the tone for a potentially huge season. Georgia is a top-notch championship contender. A win would make the Tigers an instant contender to the nation.
Obviously, this is the most difficult game on the Tigers' schedule as well. At the very least, they need to make the game competitive. Picking up a win would give them a very good chance of a playoff appearance if they win the games they should win for the rest of the year.