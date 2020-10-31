4th-and-Short: Instant Reactions to Clemson-Boston College

1st Down: The Tigers have work to do on defense. The Tiger secondary got burned numerous times by Zay Flowers and company in the first half before finally settling down. However, two turnovers were overturned by penalties that kept BC drives alive.

2nd Down: D.J. Uiagalelei was as good as anyone could have imagined. The true freshman led the Tigers to the largest comeback in the history of Death Valley, and, despite a few errant throws, turned in a near-flawless performance. He threw for 342 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and added a rushing touchdown, for as good a debut as anyone could have expected.

3rd Down: Boneheaded XT. Xavier Thomas was having a pretty good game, amassing a sack and being a disruptive force on the line, when he was called for targeting after he launched into BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec negating an interception and disqualify Thomas from the remainder of the game and the first half of next week’s game at Notre Dame.

4th Down: Etienne was special. The fumble was bad, and could have been very costly, but Etienne was special. The senior finished the game with 84 yards rushing and 140...that’s right, 140 yards receiving. He also accounted for two touchdowns.