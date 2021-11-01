Skip to main content
    5 Clemson Storylines Heading Into Road Game at Louisville

    Clemson visits the Louisville Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night looking to keep the Tigers' slim ACC title hopes alive.
    Author:

    Clemson has some positive vibes working for a change. 

    The Tigers (5-3, 4-2 ACC) are coming off a 30-20 victory over Florida State feeling pretty good after the offense led a late-game scoring drive and the defense churned out some stops. 

    But all that matters now is the next game, which is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Louisville, and Clemson has to turn the page off an emotional, dramatic win to get ready for a team that's never beaten the Tigers. 

    Here are five storylines heading into the ACC road showdown for Clemson:

    1. Here we go again: Getting weekly injury updates mixed in with some surprises has become the norm for Clemson this season. Will anybody be out with COVID-19? Kobe Pace missed the FSU game, and the Tigers could use him back, especially with fellow running back Phil Mafah being day-to-day. 

    Offensive linemen Mason Trotter and Will Putnam are also nursing injuries at a position Clemson can't afford to lose anybody at right now. It's certainly something to keep an eye on. 

    2. Building on the run: There's no question Clemson is benefiting offensively from an improved running game. Since Will Shipley returned, the Tigers have averaged 4.8 yards per run as a team, and he had 128 yards against FSU. 

    This is the identity of the offense, and expect to hear more about how Clemson will use this facet of the game. 

    3. Confidence building: As ugly and weird as the FSU game was, the Tigers can actually build off of this one from a confidence standpoint. The road to another ACC title is still a longshot, but this team doesn't look like one that's ready to quit either. 

    If Dabo Swinney can continue coaching his team up and find a few more sparks on offense to compliment the strong defense, there's a chance the Tigers find themselves in the hunt. Much of that is out of their control, but they desperately need this win over Louisville to stay alive in the ACC race. 

    4. Is this the year?: Louisville has never beaten Clemson in six tries. With a wounded Clemson squad that's failed to meet expectations, everybody is hoping this is their chance to knock off the ACC perennial power. The Cardinals will be no different. 

    Behind quarterback Malik Cunningham and an offense that's averaging 29.4 points per game, there's certainly a chance. The Tigers are only a 3.5-point favorite, and Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield could use a signature win in 2021. 

    5. Controlling Cunningham: There's no secret to the Cardinals' offensive attack. Quarterback Malik Cunningham, who's accumulated nearly 2,500 total yards and been a part of 24 touchdowns, makes it all go, and when he's on and making plays outside the pocket, Louisville is dangerous. 

    Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables will say a lot of good things about Cunningham, and stopping him won't be easy. But the Tigers did record their highest number of sacks this season against FSU, which featured hard-to-tackle quarterback Jordan Travis. 

