5 Clemson Storylines Heading into UConn Week

Clemson hosts non-conference foe UConn on Saturday at noon, the week before No. 13 Wake Forest comes to Memorial Stadium.

Welcome to UConn week for the Clemson Tigers.

It might feel like a bye week in some ways. After all, Clemson is favored by 40 points against a non-conference opponent. The Huskies are 1-8 with their only win coming against Yale. The Tigers (6-3 overall, 5-2 ACC) play their biggest game of the year next week against No. 13 Wake Forest, which is undefeated in conference play.

That doesn't mean there aren't plenty of reasons to pay attention this week. Here are five storylines to keep an eye on:

1. Confidence abounds: The Tigers have scored 60 combined points in the last two games. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw two touchdowns, rushed for another and didn't turn the ball over in a 30-24 win over Louisville. He was exceptional on third down as well.

Clemson rallied in the fourth quarter and the defense got a huge goal-line stop of Malik Cunningham to secure the victory. Not a lot of good has happened for this team in 2021, but the Tigers enter the second week of November's "Championship Phase" feeling better than they have all season. This is the week to build upon that.

2: Injury concerns: Here go again. Another week of wondering who will play and who won't. The bad news came Sunday when Dabo Swinney announced that receiver Joseph Ngata will miss at least the next two games with a foot injury. Two other critical starters, running back Kobe Pace and cornerback Andrew Booth, went down at Louisville.

Their status is still up in the air for this week, and although the Tigers won't need all hands on deck until next week, there are still aches and pains to navigate. DJ Uiagalelei is dealing with a sprained knee ligament, and while this should be a week to rest people, there aren't many bodies at some positions.

3. Next man up: With Ngata's injury, Clemson will need someone who hasn't done much this year to fill a big role. E.J. Williams, Ajou Ajou and Dacari Collins have caught a combined 15 passes. Ngata has 23 alone.

The passing game has had its issues this season, but the lack of proven bodies is becoming a real problem. At least Beaux Collins is coming off a breakout game. This will be a good week to get multiple guys ready to help against Wake Forest, but who will emerge for Uiagalelei?

4. Getting right on defense: Injuries have certainly taken a toll on this unit in 2021, but it's still been the most dominant side of the ball. However, the Tigers are coming off a tough game against Cunningham, who rushed for 134 yards, passed for 174 and scored twice on the ground. Clemson struggled with leverage and containment.

That won't be an issue this week against a UConn offense that averages 16.2 points per game, but the defense has plenty of room for improvement. And with Wake's high-flying offense up next, an easy opponent this week comes in handy for the Tigers.

5. How bad is UConn?: Clemson has only beaten one opponent by more than 10 points all season. The Tigers thrashed FCS foe S.C. State 49-3 back in September, so for a team that's only covered two betting spreads all season to be favored by more than five touchdowns means the opponent is really not good.

The Independent Huskies rank 114th or worse nationally in total, passing and rushing offense. Even their defense is 107th in total defense. They've been shut out twice. In their two other games against Power 5 opponents, they lost 49-0 to Purdue and fell 30-28 to Vanderbilt, one of the worst teams in the major conferences. Their head coach left in the middle of the season. UConn has nothing to play for in 2021.