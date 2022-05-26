ACC Announces Game Times for Clemson's First 3 Contests

Clemson's known its 2022 schedule for months. Now it knows its first three start times.

The ACC announced game times for several early-season contests Thursday.

The opener against Georgia Tech on Labor Day (Sept. 5) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will begin at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Clemson's Week 2 matchup and home-opener against Furman will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on the ACC Network.

The Tigers take on Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 inside Memorial Stadium. This game will also be on the ACC Network.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the home of the Atlanta Falcons against the Yellow Jackets is the only college football game scheduled that day and will command a large viewing audience. The Tigers have won 10 of their last 12 meetings with rival Georgia Tech.

Clemson's series with Furman dates back to 1902, and the Tigers are 31-9-3 all-time against the Paladins.

Louisana Tech faces Clemson for just the fourth time in the two sides' history. The first meeting came in the 2001 Humanitarian Bowl, and the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 51-0 in their previous meeting in 2006.

Clemson enters the 2022 season at +900, which ranks fourth nationally, in national title odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

