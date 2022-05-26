Skip to main content
ACC Announces Game Times for Clemson's First 3 Contests

ACC Announces Game Times for Clemson's First 3 Contests

Clemson has a pair of night games and 3:30 p.m. kickoff to start the 2022 season.

Jason Priester

Clemson has a pair of night games and 3:30 p.m. kickoff to start the 2022 season.

Clemson's known its 2022 schedule for months. Now it knows its first three start times.

The ACC announced game times for several early-season contests Thursday. 

The opener against Georgia Tech on Labor Day (Sept. 5) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will begin at 8 p.m. on ESPN. 

Clemson's Week 2 matchup and home-opener against Furman will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on the ACC Network. 

Clemson softball.jfif

Clemson Tigers Not Intimidated by Oklahoma State’s History

CLEMSON, S.C. — Oklahoma State is making its third straight appearance in a Super Regional. In each of the previous two years, the Cowgirls advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

2 hours ago
Clemson Baseball ACC Tournament

Bottom Line: Tigers Season On Line Against Virginia Tech

After falling to North Carolina on Tuesday night, Clemson finds itself in a must win situation against top-seeded Virginia Tech.

7 hours ago
USATSI_9780752
Play

Swinney Will Never Shy Away From Anyone

Dabo Swinney has seen it all and for him, the rise to glory is not because anything was given to the Tigers—in fact, they just went out and earned it.

May 25, 2022

The Tigers take on Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 inside Memorial Stadium. This game will also be on the ACC Network. 

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the home of the Atlanta Falcons against the Yellow Jackets is the only college football game scheduled that day and will command a large viewing audience. The Tigers have won 10 of their last 12 meetings with rival Georgia Tech. 

Clemson's series with Furman dates back to 1902, and the Tigers are 31-9-3 all-time against the Paladins. 

Louisana Tech faces Clemson for just the fourth time in the two sides' history. The first meeting came in the 2001 Humanitarian Bowl, and the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 51-0 in their previous meeting in 2006. 

Clemson enters the 2022 season at +900, which ranks fourth nationally, in national title odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. 

