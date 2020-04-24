AllClemson
Terrell Ready To Make Impact In Atlanta

Travis Boland

Despite having just one sit down meeting with the Atlanta Falcons, A.J. Terrell had a hunch that his hometown team would be announcing his name on draft night.

"As the draft kept going, I had a good feeling about where I would be going," Terrell said in an interview Thursday night. "I had a good conversation with (Coach) Quinn on the virtual call, and knew corner was a need for the organization."

"Getting the chance to play in Atlanta, it's huge, you know a dream come true, Terrell said. "Who would've thought staying right here in the hometown to play for the team, to go in there and just put on for everybody."

Terrell said he feels like he is a good fit for the Falcons defense.

"I'll play wherever they need me," Terrell said. "I feel like I'm going to come in and make an impact. I have that winning gene inside of me."

Making the transition to NFL receivers, Terrell will get a chance to face one of the best in the game in Julio Jones during practice. As far as who he is ready to match up against, Terrell said it doesn't matter.

"Anybody, you know just going in there and competing with any wide receiver in the league. I don't have one receiver in particular, just going into each game and just compete against everybody in the same way.:"

During the pandemic, NFL coaches must meet with their player virtually, Terrell says he's ready to get his hands on anything the Falcons send him. He's going to take "everything seriously" despite being at home due to coronavirus.

"I'm ready to compete and get to work," Terrell said.

