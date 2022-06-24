All Clemson Projection: 2023 OL Harris Sewell

We are reaching the end stage.



While no commitment date has been announced, it appears that the recruitment of 2023 OL Harris Sewell is reaching the finish line. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound prospect is considered one of the top interior linemen in the country. There is an argument to be made for him being the best in the country. Either way, we are talking about a guy that ranks among the Top-100 players nationally.

