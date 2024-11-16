BREAKING: Clemson Tigers Without Leading Tackler Against Pittsburgh Panthers
A key Clemson Tigers player traveled with the team, but will not take the field against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
The Tigers' star junior linebacker Wade Woodaz took the field in street cloths on Saturday morning and was later confirmed to be out for the looming matchup by Jon Blau of The Post and Courier. He also confirmed the absence of Clemson's starting left tackle Tristan Leigh and guard Marcus Tate, who didn't travel with the team.
Woodaz has had a stellar campaign so far, the best of his career to this point. He has 61 tackles with two sacks and an interception. He's also both broken up three passes and forced three fumbles.
He's been a stalwart on the defense and will be a massive loss. Along with leading the team in tackles, he also leads in pressures.
It will lead to an even more important role from Barrett Carter and likely the second start of the season for freshman Sammy Brown.
Brown has 34 tackles with four sacks and two passes broken up. It has been a nice campaign for the highly regarded newcomer and he has a chance to set himself up for great success next season with a good outing today.
Tate and Leigh will both be huge losses as they have been among the better pass blockers on the team.
Freshman tackle Eliyjah Thurmon will get his second career start after playing 73 snaps a week ago. He allowed two pressures in 40 pass block reps and struggled in run defense last week.